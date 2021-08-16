DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.20 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. DATA has a market cap of $8.20 million and $666,733.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DATA has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.