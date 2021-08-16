Datamine FLUX Market Cap Reaches $264,669.76 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $264,669.76 and $3,949.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00158081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,504.92 or 1.00161862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00912743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 643,513 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.