David W. Grzebinski Sells 1,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KEX traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $56.71. 389,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

