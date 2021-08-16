DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares agilon health and DaVita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 11.23 -$60.05 million N/A N/A DaVita $11.55 billion 1.19 $773.64 million $7.26 18.13

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than agilon health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of agilon health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for agilon health and DaVita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 9 0 3.00 DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. DaVita has a consensus target price of $150.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given agilon health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than DaVita.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and DaVita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health N/A N/A N/A DaVita 7.47% 61.00% 5.46%

Summary

DaVita beats agilon health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

