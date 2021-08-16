DEAPcoin (DEP) One Day Volume Tops $2.38 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.65 or 0.00917685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00103779 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,552,475 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

