DecentBet (DBET) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $90.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.