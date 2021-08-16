Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Market Capitalization Achieves $33,158.07

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $33,158.07 and $97.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

