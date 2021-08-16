Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,183.40

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,183.40 ($67.72) and last traded at GBX 5,158.38 ($67.39), with a volume of 20878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,120 ($66.89).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,629.44.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

