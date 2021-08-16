Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,365,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

NYSE:DECK opened at $434.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

