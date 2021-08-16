DeepBrain Chain Price Down 12.4% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.89 million and $400,646.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016648 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

