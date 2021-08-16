Defender Capital LLC. Acquires 55,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 366.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 0.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,491,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 214,676 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,575,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

