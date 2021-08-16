Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 5.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $448.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

