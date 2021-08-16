DeGate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,702.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $52,702.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

