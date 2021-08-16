DeHive Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $888,921.56 and approximately $1.57 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

