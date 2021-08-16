Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

