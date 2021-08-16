Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday.

Shares of WILYY stock remained flat at $$27.65 on Monday. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.04.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

