Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Demant A/S has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

