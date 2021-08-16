Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.25) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,282,354.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,021,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

