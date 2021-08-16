Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$1.65 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. 78,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,578. The stock has a market cap of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.17. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
