Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to C$1.65 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNN. Raymond James raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.45.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. 78,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,578. The stock has a market cap of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.17. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,282,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.