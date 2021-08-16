Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $520,610.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $520,610.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

