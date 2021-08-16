DerivaDAO Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00009039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $109.32 million and $203,025.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00135050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00159154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,442.11 or 1.00205954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.68 or 0.00924943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.39 or 0.06864330 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

