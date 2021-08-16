Desjardins Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) to Hold

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

CGIFF stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

