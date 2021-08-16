Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Metro in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.80.

MRU stock opened at C$63.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.07. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

