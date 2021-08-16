Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.33 ($74.51).

COK stock opened at €53.72 ($63.20) on Monday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €51.37.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

