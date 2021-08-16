Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 696,596 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

