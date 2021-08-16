Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Target Price to $15.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.
Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
