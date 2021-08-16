Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.