Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the July 15th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,324.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $61.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

