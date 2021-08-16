Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Devery has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $281,580.24 and approximately $3,360.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.