DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 17% lower against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $70,042.01 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars.

