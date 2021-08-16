DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,182,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $10,354,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 918.0% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 256,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 231,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

