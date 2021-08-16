DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Up 12.2% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $284.36 or 0.00615400 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $67,596.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00133315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00157149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,167.89 or 0.99914627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00907046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.63 or 0.06837949 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

