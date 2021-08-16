dHedge DAO (DHT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.77 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00937008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00110745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047717 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,675,026 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

