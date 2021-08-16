DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 6.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

