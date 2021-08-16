DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DIA has a market cap of $82.03 million and approximately $24.20 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00004283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

