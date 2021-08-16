DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) VP Acquires $62,794.98 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. acquired 20,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $3.29. 281,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.51. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

