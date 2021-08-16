Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.64 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.