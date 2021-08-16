Dickerson Wright Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 3,733 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $347,169.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63.

NVEE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,347. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.74.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

