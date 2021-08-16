DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.16

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.16 and last traded at $111.16, with a volume of 29066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.