Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.98. Digital Media Solutions shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 13,841 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.85 million and a PE ratio of 160.00.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 97.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

