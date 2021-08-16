Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $949,721.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.95 or 0.00538002 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

