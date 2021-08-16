DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $152.04 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.00441382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.46 or 0.01494049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,794,737 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

