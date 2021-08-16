Digitalcoin Price Up 4% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $339,479.26 and approximately $51.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.06 or 0.06949119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.29 or 0.01485321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00395767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00155953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.59 or 0.00595979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00368439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00330243 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,672,673 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

