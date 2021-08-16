DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $7,729.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00577896 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,053,865,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,971,345 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

