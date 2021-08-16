Digitex Futures (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

