Digitex Futures (DGTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046622 BTC.
Digitex Futures Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “
Digitex Futures Coin Trading
Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
