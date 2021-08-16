Divi (DIVI) Market Cap Tops $119.39 Million

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a market cap of $119.39 million and $178,549.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Divi has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00291399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00040107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.08 or 0.02446881 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,453,730,904 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

