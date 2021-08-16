DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.61 million, a PE ratio of 289.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

