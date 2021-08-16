DMM: Governance Trading Up 7.7% This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $922,420.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00928098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00110467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

