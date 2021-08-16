DOC.COM (MTC) Price Reaches $0.0037

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $6,176.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

