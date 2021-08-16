Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DCBO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $71.87 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $72.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.35.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Docebo by 67.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

