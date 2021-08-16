Doge Token Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (DOGET)

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Doge Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Token has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and $67,615.00 worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doge Token has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.86 or 0.00912505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00666031 BTC.

Doge Token Profile

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. The official website for Doge Token is doge-token.com . Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN

Buying and Selling Doge Token

